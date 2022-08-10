DCBL enables livelihood with mushroom farming

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Promotion of mushroom cultivation by Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) has enabled rural women to enhance their quality of life with the option of sustained income generation. Under its women empowerment initiatives, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) is promoting mushroom cultivation among women in surrounding areas of its plant in Rajgangpur and mines at Lanjiberna in Sundargarh district as well as the solar power plant in Cuttack.

Women of Lanjiberna and its peripheral villages including Kheramuta, Jangartoli, Rumabahal, Dhaurada, Lamloi, Bihabandh, Gyanpali, Samleimunda, Damposh, Ghoghar and Meromdega besides several women SHG members have been trained and provided with hand-holding support. The women beneficiaries are earning up to Rs 5,000 a month.

“By facilitating diverse skill training in Cuttack, Rajgangpur and Lanjiberna, we will be able to bind people together to support each other through SHGs and make a social impact on beneficiaries with life changing opportunities,” said executive director of DCBL Ganesh W Jirkuntwar.

