Independence-day celebration without students this year: Odisha minister Sameer Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students will not take part in this year’s Independence Day celebrations, announced School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash. Teachers, though, will take part in the event.This is the third consecutive year Independence Day will be held without the participation of students. Informing this to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Minister said in wake of the Covid-19 situation, the government has restricted large gatherings to prevent spread of the disease like the previous years.

On Monday, the Home department had issued the modalities for State-level Independence Day celebration in the Capital city. It stated that there would be no parade at the event that will be hosted at Exhibition Ground, Unit-3. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest, three contingents of OSAP, ODRAF, BSF besides, Police band will participate in the function. The contingent members and officers deployed near the flag post will be tested for Covid and would remain masked throughout the event. Government buildings and offices will be illuminated to mark Independence Day.

BHUBANESWAR: Students will not take part in this year’s Independence Day celebrations, announced School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash. Teachers, though, will take part in the event.This is the third consecutive year Independence Day will be held without the participation of students. Informing this to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Minister said in wake of the Covid-19 situation, the government has restricted large gatherings to prevent spread of the disease like the previous years. On Monday, the Home department had issued the modalities for State-level Independence Day celebration in the Capital city. It stated that there would be no parade at the event that will be hosted at Exhibition Ground, Unit-3. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest, three contingents of OSAP, ODRAF, BSF besides, Police band will participate in the function. The contingent members and officers deployed near the flag post will be tested for Covid and would remain masked throughout the event. Government buildings and offices will be illuminated to mark Independence Day.