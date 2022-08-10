Initiatives taken to support industrial ecosystem: Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run up to the third edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave from November 30, the State government in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) hosted an investors’ meet at Ahmedabad to showcase the State’s investment potential in textile, metal, chemical, metal downstream and various other sectors.

This was the second meet after the Dubai investors’ meet, which was addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last month. Extending invitation to industry leaders to attend the conclave, Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb said Odisha has emerged as one of the major investment destinations of the country and a preferred location for enterprises in the metal and allied sectors.

One-to-one ‘Business to Government (B2G) meetings’ were organised to initiate dialogues with the industry leaders, investors and relevant associations to understand the underlying sentiments and address the same. Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma made a presentation on ‘Odisha Business Ecosystem and Investment Opportunities’ emphasising the State’s progressive policies, natural advantages, industry-led infrastructure, availability of land, ports and highly skilled human resources.

The team met five industry bodies, including FICCI, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (GESIA), Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Associations and Indian Laminates Manufacturers Associations. The State delegation also met 19 individual industry captains.

