Jumbo deaths in Odisha: Polygraph test of forester

BHUBANESWAR: Forest officials on Tuesday carried out a lie detection test of forester Pradip Parida, one of the accused in elephant death cover-up incidents in Athagarh.The test was carried out at the State Forensic Science Laboratory here. The Athagarh forest division is investigating his alleged role in killing and burial of elephants in the division.Parida, absconding for over a month after he was booked under Wildlife Protection Act, was arrested on August 1.

Athagarh DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav had said earlier that during investigation Parida’s involvement had been found in the cases of recovery of skeletons of elephants by STF as well as by the staff of Athagarh Division on June 2, 3 and 14 from different beats of the Gopapur section under Badamba range.

Sources said his lie detection test was carried out as he allegedly denied the charges. Another forester from the division is still absconding.

