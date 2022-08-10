‘Paleolithic’ age tools found from two caves in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prehistoric antiquities have been recently discovered by a group of students and faculty members of Rayagada Autonomous College during an exploration near Anjipenta hill in Rayagada town.The antiquities comprising 10 ancient tools - presumed to be belonging to the middle and upper Paleolithic Age - were found inside two caves on a hill at Anjipentha, opposite to Forest Park in Rayagada.

Faculty member of History department of the college Damayanti Bag, who led the exploration, said the site is just one km away from the local railway station. She said the tools include scrappers, chisels, burins, hand axes and blades. Sizes of the antiquities collected from the site vary in length and width. “This is just a preliminary examination. There are still many more semi and unfinished tools inside these rock shelters. More exploration of the site is needed to understand its antiquity and nature,” she said and added that the findings from the present survey indicate the existence of prehistoric society in this area of Rayagada town.

