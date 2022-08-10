Universities, autonomous colleges of Odisha to go paperless with SAMARTH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the universities and autonomous colleges in the State will soon go paperless.The State government has decided to onboard them on the SAMARTH e-gov portal of Ministry of Education for complete automation of the higher education institutions.

Informing to the Ministry on Monday, the State Higher Education department, said the SAMARTH - an enterprise resource planning software - will be implemented in all 12 public universities and 32 autonomous colleges in the State for better information management.

Designed and developed by Delhi University in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the platform has over 40 applications under nine modules. These modules are admission, recruitment, data management, employee services, campus services, finance, university facility, academics and governance which encompass all academic and administrative affairs of an institute.

This will help the institutions to migrate from paper to digital platforms. Currently, the Higher Education department has its own admission software for students. Vice-chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council Prof Ashok Das would be nodal officer for coordination between the institutions of Odisha and SAMARTH team of University of Delhi during the implementation process.As of now, SAMARTH software has been implemented in over 50 higher education institutions across the country.

BHUBANESWAR: All the universities and autonomous colleges in the State will soon go paperless.The State government has decided to onboard them on the SAMARTH e-gov portal of Ministry of Education for complete automation of the higher education institutions. Informing to the Ministry on Monday, the State Higher Education department, said the SAMARTH - an enterprise resource planning software - will be implemented in all 12 public universities and 32 autonomous colleges in the State for better information management. Designed and developed by Delhi University in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the platform has over 40 applications under nine modules. These modules are admission, recruitment, data management, employee services, campus services, finance, university facility, academics and governance which encompass all academic and administrative affairs of an institute. This will help the institutions to migrate from paper to digital platforms. Currently, the Higher Education department has its own admission software for students. Vice-chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council Prof Ashok Das would be nodal officer for coordination between the institutions of Odisha and SAMARTH team of University of Delhi during the implementation process.As of now, SAMARTH software has been implemented in over 50 higher education institutions across the country.