Bridge over Jonk river caves in, 25,000 affected

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A portion of the bridge over Jonk river connecting Sarabong with Amanara in Nuapada district was washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday. The bridge caved in after water was released from the upper stream of Patora dam following the continuous downpour since more than the last 48 hours. However, no casualties were reported.

Sources said over 25,000 people will be affected due to the disruption of road communication as the bridge was the lifeline of villagers of Amanara, Kendubahara, Motanuapada and Chulabhat gram panchayats. Besides, since the bridge was located near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, people of the nearby State used it to visit Nuapada.

Till the bridge is restored, villagers will now have to travel an additional 20 km to reach Nuapada town through an alternative route via Dharmbandha.Engineer-in-chief of Rural Works department Pradip Samal said, “We are aware of the incident. Field staff have been instructed to block traffic at both ends of the bridge to avoid any accident. The condition of the bridge will be assessed once the rain stops.”

Nuapada MLA and Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia said, “I have already taken up the matter with the district Collector and executive engineer of Rural Works department. I also held discussion with the Special Relief Commissioner over immediate repair of the bridge. A temporary estimate for the repair work will be prepared by Thursday. The bridge will be upgraded on priority basis.”

The Minister further said Nuapada will get four bridges under the Biju Setu Yojana this year. On the day, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda visited Nuapada and inspected the damaged bridge. Block chairperson Tareswari Sahu and the sarpanchs of Kendubahara, Amanara and Motanuapada panchayat also went to the spot and reviewed the situation. Meanwhile, residents demanded a high-level bridge from Sarabong and Amanara.

NUAPADA: A portion of the bridge over Jonk river connecting Sarabong with Amanara in Nuapada district was washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday. The bridge caved in after water was released from the upper stream of Patora dam following the continuous downpour since more than the last 48 hours. However, no casualties were reported. Sources said over 25,000 people will be affected due to the disruption of road communication as the bridge was the lifeline of villagers of Amanara, Kendubahara, Motanuapada and Chulabhat gram panchayats. Besides, since the bridge was located near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, people of the nearby State used it to visit Nuapada. Till the bridge is restored, villagers will now have to travel an additional 20 km to reach Nuapada town through an alternative route via Dharmbandha.Engineer-in-chief of Rural Works department Pradip Samal said, “We are aware of the incident. Field staff have been instructed to block traffic at both ends of the bridge to avoid any accident. The condition of the bridge will be assessed once the rain stops.” Nuapada MLA and Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia said, “I have already taken up the matter with the district Collector and executive engineer of Rural Works department. I also held discussion with the Special Relief Commissioner over immediate repair of the bridge. A temporary estimate for the repair work will be prepared by Thursday. The bridge will be upgraded on priority basis.” The Minister further said Nuapada will get four bridges under the Biju Setu Yojana this year. On the day, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda visited Nuapada and inspected the damaged bridge. Block chairperson Tareswari Sahu and the sarpanchs of Kendubahara, Amanara and Motanuapada panchayat also went to the spot and reviewed the situation. Meanwhile, residents demanded a high-level bridge from Sarabong and Amanara.