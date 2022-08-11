Home States Odisha

De-addiction centre owner in Odisha held for forcing inmate to lick foot

The victim, while being handed out punishment, was forced to lick the owner Abani Pati’s feet which led to massive outrage.

Video grab of the incident

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A year-old video of a physically challenged inmate being assaulted and humiliated in a de-addiction centre in Baripada led to the arrest of two persons, including the owner, on Wednesday. The inmate was not only hit mercilessly with PVC pipes but the video shot on a mobile phone also showed him being de-humanised. The victim, while being handed out punishment, was forced to lick the owner Abani Pati’s feet which led to massive outrage.

Mayurbhanj police swung into action and arrested Pati and his accomplice Pitabas Roul. Police said Pati looked after affairs of Pratigyan Nisa Nibarana Kendra, the centre run by Pratigyan Welfare Trust.A case was registered against the duo under sections 341,307, 324 and 34 of the IPC following a complaint by Arun Kumar Behera, head of Dibyanga Mahasangha in Mayurbhanj. Following the incident, all the inmates were shifted from the de-addiction centre.

What has raised hackles, however, is Pati’s background and how he was able to run the trust. Police said, he is facing four criminal cases, including a murder charge. Sub-divisional police officer KK Hariprasad said, Pati was charged with murder about three years back. Three months ago, he was booked in an alleged drug possession case in Bangiriposhi Ghat. He was caught red-handed supplying brown sugar inside his car.How his background escaped notice of the authorities has remained a mystery. District social security officer Narayan Behera said, the de-addiction centre was running under Health department.

Police said, licence of the centre was cancelled in 2017 as it was operating without registration from Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. In the past, inmates had run away.
Interestingly, Facebook page of the centre described Pati as a motivational speaker. Videos of daily activities, food served to inmates and awareness campaigns were posted on the page.The background of Roul is being cross-checked. He is alleged to be running a similar centre in the district.

