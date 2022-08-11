In big industrial push, Odisha govt approves 10 projects worth Rs 74,620 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday approved 10 mega industrial projects that would come up at an investment of Rs 74,620.18 crore and generate employment opportunities for over 24,047 people. The 29th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave its go-ahead to some of the biggest investment proposals in recent times.

The authority approved the big ticket project of Adani Enterprises Limited to set up a 4 MTPA alumina refinery and 175 MW captive power plant (CPP) at Kashipur in Rayagada district with an investment of Rs 41,653 crore. The projects will generate employment opportunities for over 7,750 people.

Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW CPP at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, which will create job opportunities for 5,000 people.

The committee approved the proposal of ReNew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) to set up a 20 KTPA Green Hydrogen plant and 100 KTPA Green Ammonia plant at Paradip at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The two plants will create employment opportunities for 2,000 persons and have a pragmatic environmental impact as ammonia and hydrogen will be generated by using renewable resources and cater to the demand of steel and fertiliser sectors in Odisha.

The panel approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a 6 MTPA beneficiation plant at Dalki and 12 MTPA slurry pipeline at an investment of Rs 1,490 crore.The HLCA also gave its approval to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) for setting up of 60,000 MT industrial structure and 6,000 MT Steel plant equipment facilities at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore with employment opportunities for over 2,451 people.

“The industrial projects would give a significant boost to the Odisha government’s ‘Vision 2030: Development of Downstream Units in Metal Sector’, which offers short, medium, and long-term interventions to accelerate the business ecosystem for metal sector downstream units,” the Chief Minister said.

Sompuri Infrastructures Pvt Ltd got the approval to set up a 24 MTPA pellet plant and 6 MTPA of filter cake at Dhamra in Bhadrak at an investment of Rs 7,811 crore, a 30 MTPA beneficiation plant at Deojhar in Keonjhar district and a 30 MTPA slurry pipeline connecting the plant to the proposed pellet plant at an investments of Rs 4,592.18 crore and Rs 3,674 crore respectively.

Aarti Steels Limited has proposed expansion of steel plant by setting up 3,20,833 TPA SMS, 3 lakh TPA special steel bars and rods (auto grade), 75,000 TPA ferro alloys, 2 MTPA beneficiation, 1.2 MTPA pellet plant and 65 MW CPP at Athgarh in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. Rungta Metals Private Limited also got the approval for setting up of 0.5 MTPA integrated steel plant at an investment of Rs 1,400 crore at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj.

