No physical verification of UG forms needed: Department of Higher Education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no physical validation of UG application forms this year in view of the Covid-19 situation. Releasing the modalities of admission to degree colleges, Higher Education department on Wednesday said students are advised not to visit any place for validation of their common application form (CAF) until admission.

The CAF will be auto-validated if a student’s marks are verified online. Even if a CAF is not validated in the students academic management system (SAMS), then also students are not required to visit any college. Such CAFs will be verified at the destination degree college during admission.

Unlike previous years, no admission fees will be collected online through SAMS portal. Only after completion of e-admission, students will be required to submit the admission fees in the college where they take admission.To prevent ragging, students will have to submit an undertaking to not indulge in it and that he or she is aware of being liable of punishment if found guilty of ragging or abetting it.

To remove confusion over computation of marks in case of students passing from ICSE, CBSE and other boards, the department also notified the calculation of final marks to be done during UG admission. The students have to carry all their original certificates during the final admission.

