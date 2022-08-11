Home States Odisha

No physical verification of UG forms needed: Department of Higher Education

The CAF will be auto-validated if a student’s marks are verified online.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Rimage used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no physical validation of UG application forms this year in view of the Covid-19 situation. Releasing the modalities of admission to degree colleges, Higher Education department on Wednesday said students are advised not to visit any place for validation of their common application form (CAF) until admission.

The CAF will be auto-validated if a student’s marks are verified online. Even if a CAF is not validated in the students academic management system (SAMS), then also students are not required to visit any college. Such CAFs will be verified at the destination degree college during admission.

Unlike previous years, no admission fees will be collected online through SAMS portal. Only after completion of e-admission, students will be required to submit the admission fees in the college where they take admission.To prevent ragging, students will have to submit an undertaking to not indulge in it and that he or she is aware of being liable of punishment if found guilty of ragging or abetting it.

To remove confusion over computation of marks in case of students passing from ICSE, CBSE and other boards, the department also notified the calculation of final marks to be done during UG admission. The students have to carry all their original certificates during the final admission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UG Application Higher Education Department CAF SAMS Portal
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp