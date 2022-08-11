Odisha state-NIOT pact for coastal protection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday joined hands with National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai for protection of saline embankments and coastal protection measures.

Minister for Water Resources, Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu said as Odisha is vulnerable to flood and cyclone, the partnership with NIOT will help save the life and property of people in coastal areas with protection of sea embankments.

The State government, she said, has planned to take up climate resilient coastal protection measures by raising and strengthening of saline embankments using the latest technology available in the country as a permanent and sustainable solution.

Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg said NIOT will provide technical guidance, design and drawing of climate resilient coastal protection measures.

