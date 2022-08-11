Home States Odisha

Opioid substitution therapy centre opens at AIIMS-BBS

OST, along with a comprehensive package of psychosocial interventions, helps people lead drug-free lives.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Opioid substitution therapy centre being unveiled at AIIMS Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday started its own opioid substitution therapy (OST) Centre for treatment of opiate dependant persons and severely ill psychiatric patients in Odisha.The department of Psychiatry also opened an acute care unit (ACU) in the in-patient unit for severely ill psychiatric patients and initiated clinical services for children with disabilities referred from State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SIEP).

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof Ashutosh Biswas inaugurated both the facilities. He said the services will be immensely helpful for different groups of psychiatric patients including patients with addiction and children with disabilities.

OST is an evidence-based intervention for opiate-dependent persons that replaces illicit drug use with medically prescribed, orally administered opiates such as buprenorphine and methadone. OST reduces HIV risk behaviours and harms associated with injecting opioid.

“India is currently home to more than 8 lakh injecting drug users. Many such users are unable to lead a drug-free life and they remain at risk of suffering from life threatening diseases such as HIV,” said Head of Psychiatry department Dr Biswa Ranjan Mishra.

OST, along with a comprehensive package of psychosocial interventions, helps people lead drug-free lives. They also stop injecting drugs which eventually prevents the potential harm of contracting HIV, hepatitis and other diseases transmitted through injecting routes, informed Nodal Officer of OST Centre Dr Arpit Parmar.  

The centre that aims at catering to 150 to 200 patients a day will run daily while services to children from SIEP will be provided on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Psychiatry OPD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opioid substituion therapy State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities SIEP
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp