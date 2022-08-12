Chief secretary sets March 2023 deadline for Keonjhar water project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday directed Keonjhar administration to ensure tap water connection to all households of the district by March 2023.

On a tour to his home district Keonjhar, Mahapatra reviewed the progress of development projects in the district. He asked Collector Asish Thakre and officials concerned to set timelines for all major projects and ensure that they are completed in time.

Since the State government is giving priority to tap water supply, all the projects taken up under the scheme are to be completed by the end of this financial year. He also reviewed the projects for supply of drinking water round the clock in urban areas.

Since the civil construction of the government medical college and hospital at Keonjhar is completed, he asked officials for timely completion of the rest of the works of the project. Reviewing the Kanpur irrigation project, Mahapatra directed the engineers to complete the bridge over the National Highway near the project by October.

He also asked the officials of Water Resources and Forest departments to speed up the process of obtaining forest clearance for expansion of irrigation canals in the area and dam spillway. Later, Mahapatra participated in the ‘Mo School’ programme organised at DN High School and inaugurated a girls and a boys hostel with a capacity to accommodate 120 students each.

