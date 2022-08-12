Home States Odisha

Contempt plea filed on ‘accessible Srimandir’

The issue of making Srimandir accessible for the disabled is back in the Orissa High Court with the filing of a contempt petition for non-compliance of its earlier order.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Rimage used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The issue of making Srimandir accessible for the disabled is back in the Orissa High Court with the filing of a contempt petition for non-compliance of its earlier order. In the February 28, 2022 order, the single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath had directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and Chief Administrator Puri Jagannath Temple to collectively take a lawful decision in the matter by treating the petition as a representation at the instance of the petitioner.

“The entire exercise shall be completed within a period of one month”, Justice Rath had also specified in the order issued on the petition filed by Jitendra Kumar Biswal, a resident of Bargarh. The petition had sought direction to make Srimandir accessible for the disabled as at present such facility is not available at the 12-century shrine. There was need for designated space within the inner sanctum of the Srimandir for wheelchair-bound devotees to offer their prayers and have a clear view of the deities. 

Biswal has filed the contempt petition naming Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee chairman Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, Chief Administrator Vir Vikram Yadav and Collector Puri Samarth Verma, as respondents. Biswal alleged that though a letter along with copy of the petition and order was received by the temple administration on March 9, 2022, the order has not been complied with. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Biswanath Rath
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp