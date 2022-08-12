Home States Odisha

ECoR General manager reviews infrastructure projects in Odisha

GENERAL Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Srivastava on Thursday reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital railway infrastructural projects.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Srivastava on Thursday reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital railway infrastructural projects.

The projects include Khurda Road-Balangir, Angul-Sukinda, Talcher-Bimalagarh, Haridaspur-Paradeep new lines and Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul and Angul-Sambalpur doubling works.

Apart from other doubling and third-line projects, he also reviewed progress of ROBs and RUBs. The official stressed detailed and precise planning, efficient tendering process and supervision of execution of works as essential ingredients of success of projects. 

He also directed railway officials for proper co-ordination with ground-level officials of the State government. All heads of the departments of ECoR including divisional railway managers of Waltair, Sambalpur and Khurda Road along with officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Kumar Srivastava Infrastructure
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp