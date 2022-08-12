ECoR General manager reviews infrastructure projects in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Srivastava on Thursday reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital railway infrastructural projects.

The projects include Khurda Road-Balangir, Angul-Sukinda, Talcher-Bimalagarh, Haridaspur-Paradeep new lines and Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul and Angul-Sambalpur doubling works.

Apart from other doubling and third-line projects, he also reviewed progress of ROBs and RUBs. The official stressed detailed and precise planning, efficient tendering process and supervision of execution of works as essential ingredients of success of projects.

He also directed railway officials for proper co-ordination with ground-level officials of the State government. All heads of the departments of ECoR including divisional railway managers of Waltair, Sambalpur and Khurda Road along with officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were present.

BHUBANESWAR: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Srivastava on Thursday reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital railway infrastructural projects. The projects include Khurda Road-Balangir, Angul-Sukinda, Talcher-Bimalagarh, Haridaspur-Paradeep new lines and Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul and Angul-Sambalpur doubling works. Apart from other doubling and third-line projects, he also reviewed progress of ROBs and RUBs. The official stressed detailed and precise planning, efficient tendering process and supervision of execution of works as essential ingredients of success of projects. He also directed railway officials for proper co-ordination with ground-level officials of the State government. All heads of the departments of ECoR including divisional railway managers of Waltair, Sambalpur and Khurda Road along with officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were present.