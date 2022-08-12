Home States Odisha

Orissa district court rejects bail of fake loan app case accused

EOW’s investigation has revealed that Mallik became the director of Goodstart on the insistence of a Chinese national, Tonyshin, at Rs 70,000 salary per month.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The additional district judge court here has rejected the bail plea of Goodstart Business Services Private Limited director Nitin Mallik in connection with a fake loan application case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch. 

Mallik was arrested in New Delhi by the agency on July 13. The accused is currently in Mumbai Police remand in connection with a case registered against him under Sections 354D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

EOW’s investigation has revealed that Mallik became the director of Goodstart on the insistence of a Chinese national, Tonyshin, at Rs 70,000 salary per month. The main objective of the firm was to purchase virtual lease line numbers from BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone and supply them to other companies to run and facilitate the lending and recovery of the money through different loan apps.

Mallick is also one of the directors of another firm Right Start Business. He was working for the Chinese nationals and was regularly in contact with them for smooth lending/recovery of the loan amount in various parts of the country. He was wanted by different law enforcement agencies in the country.

Mumbai Police recently also took directors of Mudmate Technologies and Yellow Tune Technologies Sushant and Rakshith on remand in connection with their case registered under various Sections of the IPC and IT Act. The two accused are natives of Karnataka. They were arrested by the EOW in June this year in connection with the fake loan app case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Mallik Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp