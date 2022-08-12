Orissa district court rejects bail of fake loan app case accused

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The additional district judge court here has rejected the bail plea of Goodstart Business Services Private Limited director Nitin Mallik in connection with a fake loan application case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch.

Mallik was arrested in New Delhi by the agency on July 13. The accused is currently in Mumbai Police remand in connection with a case registered against him under Sections 354D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

EOW’s investigation has revealed that Mallik became the director of Goodstart on the insistence of a Chinese national, Tonyshin, at Rs 70,000 salary per month. The main objective of the firm was to purchase virtual lease line numbers from BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone and supply them to other companies to run and facilitate the lending and recovery of the money through different loan apps.

Mallick is also one of the directors of another firm Right Start Business. He was working for the Chinese nationals and was regularly in contact with them for smooth lending/recovery of the loan amount in various parts of the country. He was wanted by different law enforcement agencies in the country.

Mumbai Police recently also took directors of Mudmate Technologies and Yellow Tune Technologies Sushant and Rakshith on remand in connection with their case registered under various Sections of the IPC and IT Act. The two accused are natives of Karnataka. They were arrested by the EOW in June this year in connection with the fake loan app case.

