Puri Collector initiates steps to contain spread of dengue

By Express News Service

PURI: After detection of 44 new cases of dengue fever in the district, Puri Collector Samarth Verma held a meeting with Health department on Wednesday, to initiate steps to contain its spread further.

He directed the municipal health officer to clean the drains, prevent waterlogging besides disinfecting stagnant water bodies and use anti-mosquito sprays to destroy the larvae.

“Swachh Bharat volunteers will sensitise residents of the precautionary measures for dengue and malaria. The campaign will be carried out in Puri, Konark, Pipili and Nimapara,” said Sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu. Among others, chief district medical officer Dr Sujata Mishra was present in the meeting.



