Ten gates of Hirakud dam thrown open

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Hirakud dam reservoir on Thursday released floodwater through 10 sluice gates following incessant rainfall on upstream. Dam officials said in the morning, the water level stood at 611.83 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. After continuous rainfall, the average inflow increased to 2,96,572 cusec while the outflow was 39,790 cusec. Subsequently, the decision was taken to release water through the gates.

Due to heavy rains since the last more than 72 hours, the dam authorities opened 10 gates in two phases. Currently, floodwater is being released through six gates on the left and four on the right. This year’s first floodwater was released on July 18 through five gates when the water level stood at 613.71 ft. On July 31, all the gates were closed due to low inflow into the reservoir.

Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said the rainfall on the upper stream was 70 mm until Tuesday and decreased to 20 mm in the last 24 hours. “However, it is continuously raining on Chhattisgarh side and we expect the rainfall activity to peak by tonight. Considering the situation in downstream areas of the dam, water is being released through 10 sluice gates now to control the flood situation,” he said.

Sahoo informed that as of now, there are no chances of flooding on the downstream. If the situation improves, a decision will be taken to open more gates of the dam to release the floodwater. At 9 pm, the reservoir level stood at 613.79 ft. Even though gates were opened, the average inflow was 3,65,234 cusec and the outflow was 1,80,669 cusec.

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Hirakud dam reservoir on Thursday released floodwater through 10 sluice gates following incessant rainfall on upstream. Dam officials said in the morning, the water level stood at 611.83 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. After continuous rainfall, the average inflow increased to 2,96,572 cusec while the outflow was 39,790 cusec. Subsequently, the decision was taken to release water through the gates. Due to heavy rains since the last more than 72 hours, the dam authorities opened 10 gates in two phases. Currently, floodwater is being released through six gates on the left and four on the right. This year’s first floodwater was released on July 18 through five gates when the water level stood at 613.71 ft. On July 31, all the gates were closed due to low inflow into the reservoir. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said the rainfall on the upper stream was 70 mm until Tuesday and decreased to 20 mm in the last 24 hours. “However, it is continuously raining on Chhattisgarh side and we expect the rainfall activity to peak by tonight. Considering the situation in downstream areas of the dam, water is being released through 10 sluice gates now to control the flood situation,” he said. Sahoo informed that as of now, there are no chances of flooding on the downstream. If the situation improves, a decision will be taken to open more gates of the dam to release the floodwater. At 9 pm, the reservoir level stood at 613.79 ft. Even though gates were opened, the average inflow was 3,65,234 cusec and the outflow was 1,80,669 cusec.