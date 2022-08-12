Home States Odisha

Ten gates of Hirakud dam thrown open

The authorities of Hirakud dam reservoir on Thursday released floodwater through 10 sluice gates following incessant rainfall on the upstream.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Hirakud dam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Hirakud dam reservoir on Thursday released floodwater through 10 sluice gates following incessant rainfall on upstream. Dam officials said in the morning, the water level stood at 611.83 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. After continuous rainfall, the average inflow increased to 2,96,572 cusec while the outflow was 39,790 cusec. Subsequently, the decision was taken to release water through the gates.

Due to heavy rains since the last more than 72 hours, the dam authorities opened 10 gates in two phases. Currently, floodwater is being released through six gates on the left and four on the right. This year’s first floodwater was released on July 18 through five gates when the water level stood at 613.71 ft. On July 31, all the gates were closed due to low inflow into the reservoir. 

Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said the rainfall on the upper stream was 70 mm until Tuesday and decreased to 20 mm in the last 24 hours. “However, it is continuously raining on Chhattisgarh side and we expect the rainfall activity to peak by tonight. Considering the situation in downstream areas of the dam, water is being released through 10 sluice gates now to control the flood situation,” he said.

Sahoo informed that as of now, there are no chances of flooding on the downstream. If the situation improves, a decision will be taken to open more gates of the dam to release the floodwater.  At 9 pm, the reservoir level stood at 613.79 ft. Even though gates were opened, the average inflow was 3,65,234 cusec and the outflow was 1,80,669 cusec.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hirakud dam reservoir Heavy rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp