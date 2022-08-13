Waterlogging misery for Kendrapara residents in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Normal life was hit as incessant rainfall for the last 72 hours left many areas in the coastal district waterlogged. Waterlogging was reported in Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and several other areas of the district. Many villages were also inundated as heavy rains continued on Friday.

Rainwater entered hundreds of houses and government offices while several areas plunged into darkness as power supply was disrupted due to the rains. Abhinya Naik of Chauriberhampur said the worst sufferers were slum dwellers of Kendrapara town. After their huts were inundated, they had to take shelter in nearby buildings.

“Due to the torrential rains, a large number of people residing in low-lying areas are facing a flood-like situation. It is difficult to move to safer places as rainwater has accumulated on roads creating problems for commuters,” he added.

Sources said water entered residential areas in Balarampur, Ichhapur, Ranapada, Ambadi, Jayapura, Mahipala, Kajala and Nasidipur under Kendrapara municipality. Similarly, tidal ingress was reported in Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pentha, Kansarabadadandua, Satabhaya, Kanhupur, Talachua, Rangani and some other seaside villages. Tidal waves damaged at least 10 boats at the fishing jetty in Jamboo.

At the rehabilitation colony in Bagapatia which has a population of around 4,000, residents were seen trudging through muddy and slippery roads after the rains. Pravakar Behera, a local, said, “Four years back, the district administration had promised to build concrete roads in the colony to prevent waterlogging. But we are yet to get proper roads.”

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, “We are clearing the drains for passage of rainwater. Besides, pumping of rainwater from residential areas is underway. Potholes have been formed on some roads due to the rains, but the number is relatively less.”



