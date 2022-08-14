Home States Odisha

Odisha government approves Rs 998 crore for Lower Suktel project

However, the project cost has now escalated to over Rs 2,500 crore because of the delay in progress.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has approved an underground pipeline project of Rs 998 crore for speedy completion of the Lower Suktel irrigation project in Balangir district. The much-delayed irrigation project has been targeted to be made operational by January 2024 with the State government reviewing the progress almost every month. The survey for the project was conducted in 1979 but it got environmental clearance in 1998. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the project when its estimated cost was Rs 217 crore. However, the project cost has now escalated to over Rs 2,500 crore because of the delay in progress.

Official sources said that the underground pipeline system has been introduced in place of conventional open canal flow system for having higher irrigation efficiency, minimum water loss, equitable water distribution through effective rotation, minimum land acquisition with better control and management through SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system. Under the project, water from the Lower Suktel reservoir will be taken through intake well/channel and subsequent lifting of water through pressurized underground pipeline network to right command area of Balangir district. The project is planned to be completed in 30 months.

The project will provide irrigation facility to 27,000 hectare of CCA (Culturable command area) in Balangir district along with 17.89 million cubic metre drinking water to the people of Balangir town.Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to appoint project management consultant (PMC) underground pipeline distribution system of irrigation project. The PMC will provide latest technical assistance, regular MIS activities, design and planning coordination and monitoring of construction for smooth implementation of the project.  The government will spend over Rs 115 crore for the PMC for the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project along with other in-stream projects.

