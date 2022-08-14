Sri Sri varsity signs MoU with Washington State University

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sri Sri University has partnered with Washington State University, USA to find sustainable solutions for the challenges of the world through collaborative research in the areas of agriculture, organic farming among others. The two universities signed an MoU on Friday.

The partnership would also open an avenue for both the universities to organise student and faculty exchange programmes. This would be a trailblazer step for Sri Sri University to manifest the internationalisation of education, which is the mandate of National Education Policy, 2020.Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said such collaborations and exchange of knowledge is the need of the virtual world today.

Among others, President of Sri Sri University Prof. Rajita Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor Prof. BR Sharma, Associate Vice-President for International Programmes of Washington State University, Dr. Paul Whitney and Associate Dean for International Programmes at the Carson College of Business in Washington State University Dr. Sung Ahn were present during the signing of the MoU.

