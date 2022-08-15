Home States Odisha

95-year-old prisoner awaits ‘freedom’ from Odisha jail

A native of Dengapadar village under Borigumma Police limits, Sira was arrested at the age of 86 in March 2013 in connection with a murder following a land dispute.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A nonagenarian convicted for life on the charges of murder is serving his term in the British-era Koraput circle jail for the last nine years. At 95, Balaram Sira is no ordinary prisoner. Perhaps, he is the oldest in the State serving a life term. He has been admitted to the prison hospital and is fighting age-related ailments.

Although the April resolution of the Law department on the guidelines allows prisons to recommend life-convict prisoners, aged above 65 years, who have already undergone five years of imprisonment or premature release, Sira is still waiting for his turn.

A native of Dengapadar village under Borigumma Police limits, Sira was arrested at the age of 86 in March 2013 in connection with murder following a land dispute. He was sentenced to life imprisonment under section 302 of IPC by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jeypore on January 22, 2015.

Lawyer Ajit Patro, who came across the convict during a visit to the jail, said the rules clearly state that old and decrepit prisoners (men of 65 years and women of 55 years), who are incapable of committing a crime are eligible for premature release after they complete 60 months of imprisonment.

“I have written to the President of India and Chief Justices of both the Supreme Court and High Court for Sira’s release. But no response has been received. The government should take up the matter on humanitarian grounds and release the convict,” he said.

Koraput jail authorities said they have moved the State government for premature release of the nonagenarian. Jailer Lalatendu Bhusan Das said Sira is being taken care of properly.

“We had recommended his premature release to the State Sentence Review Board, but it was returned as his family members could not be traced at his original native place during police verification. Now his family is learnt to have shifted to Nabarangpur. Hopefully, his case will be taken up for consideration soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput circle jail Balaram Sira Dengapadar village Borigumma Police limits
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp