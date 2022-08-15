Landslide near Sikharpai, train services hit Koraput-Rayagada route

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT: Train services were affected on the Koraput-Rayagada route on Sunday due to a landslide between Sikharpai and Keutguda following incessant rains for the last two days. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said huge stone slabs fell on the tracks, a few km away from Sikharpai railway station, which blocked the main line, disrupting the movement of trains.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express and Koraput-Visakhapatnam DMU were halted at Sikharpai station and Visakhapatnam-Koraput DMU was detained at Rayagada following the incident.

While Samaleswari Express resumed its journey almost after six hours, the DMU that had left from Visakhapatnam was short terminated at Rayagada and returned to Visakhapatnam and Koraput-Visakhapatnam DMU that originated from Koraput was short terminated at Sikharpai and returned back.

“The officials of the Waltair division have provided refreshment to the stranded passengers at Sikharpai station. The train services were restored after a special railway team arrived at the spot from Rayagada and cleared the tracks,” said a railway spokesperson.

In another incident, a large number of farmers blocked the tracks near Bargarh Road railway station in the Sambalpur division following which train services were affected. Sambalpur-Nanded Express was cancelled on Sunday and Tata-Ernakulam Express was diverted through Sambalpur, Angul, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Vizianagaram instead of its regular path.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has taken precautionary steps to prevent flooding of railway tracks and smooth running of trains.

In-charge General Manager Sharad Kumar Srivastava has directed the officials concerned to be on full alert towards any incident caused due to incessant rains near railway tracks for the safety of passengers and train operations.

Officials said arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track. Patrolling on railway tracks by patrolmen has been taken up and engineering staff have been advised to keep a close eye on bridges and observe danger or interruption, if any, and protect the trains and travelling passengers from any unusual occurrence.

Both stationary and mobile patrolmen and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Instructions have also been issued to keep a tab on tracks to ensure protection at all locations, where washouts/slips are likely to occur. Sufficient quantities of monsoon reserve materials, engineering relief vans and their equipment have been kept ready, the railway spokesman added.

