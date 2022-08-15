Trees uprooted, roads waterlogged as heavy rain lashes Capital City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was thrown out of gear and a dozen places reported mild waterlogging, with trees uprooted at one or two localities as rain lashed the State Capital for close to 36 hours.

Met officials said the Capital reported over 97 mm of rain during this period. Around 42 mm of rainfall was recorded till Sunday morning, while another 45 mm of rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm in the evening of the day.

Though there was no major waterlogging, BMC officials said water pumps were used to drain out excess water from 10 to 12 low-lying localities.

Stormwater was drained out from Badagada brit colony, Basudev Nagar in Jharpada, Mahanty Gadia at Kalarahanga, Haridaspur, Kapileswar Vihar, Satya Vihar, Naharkanta and Old Town using pumps due to poor drainage system in these localities.

Stormwater also entered century-old Baitala Deula as the drainage channel of the temple has remained blocked due to unplanned constructions in the surrounding. Apart from waterlogging in residential areas and temples, roads in Bomikhal and Nayapalli also remained waterlogged for a brief period. Rainwater in Rasulgarh and other parts of the city also caused inconvenience to the commuters.

Incessant rain also led to the uprooting of large trees near Jayadev Vatika near Khandagiri affecting traffic connecting AMRI Hospital in the morning hours. However, the fire services team reached the spot and cleared the road immediately. An Incident of tree uprooting was also reported from the Jayadev Vihar locality.

BMC drainage division engineer Goutam Das said apart from pump sets and manpower, around six fire services teams have been kept ready to deal effectively with the heavy showers in the city. Besides, officials of other line departments including NHAI and the Works department have been kept on alert.

BMC officials said keeping in view the rain alert by IMD, the Civic body has asked all officials concerned to remain alert till Monday.

