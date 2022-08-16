Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Odisha flood situation, emphasises on zero casualty

The chief minister asked the officials to take immediate measures to evacuate people from flood zone to safety to prevent loss of life.

Published: 16th August 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 03:27 PM

Personnel of ODRAF rescuing flood-hit people at Athamallick area of Angul district on August 14. (Photo | Twitter/@osdmaodisha)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday emphasised on ‘zero casualty’ and asked officials to ensure this by undertaking prompt evacualtion of people from vulnerable areas to safer places.

Reviewing the situation with senior officials and collectors of 10 districts in the Mahanadi river, the chief minister said that not a single life should be lost due to flood. He asked the officials to ensure that there are no major disruptions in road communication because of the flood.

Stating that ‘zero casualty’ during any calamity is the state government’s policy, the chief minister asked the officials to take immediate measures to evacuate people from flood zone to safety to prevent loss of life. He directed chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Kumar Jena to constantly monitor and review the situation in order to mitigate the plight of people.

Stating that 10 districts located in the Mahanadi river basin are likely to be affected due to floods caused by torrential rains, the Chief Minister said the collectors of these districts should remain alert and vigilant and take all necessary steps to deal with the situation.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure that necessary relief and other basic essentials are provided to people evacuated from low lying areas of coastal districts. He  directed all the departments concerned to quickly extend required assistance to the affected districts. He also asked officials to keep Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Service personnel and NDRF on alert for undertaking rescue operations wherever necessary.

Besides, the chief minister said hospitals and water supply and power supply agencies should provide uninterrupted services, while the health department should make special arrangements for providing medical aid in affected areas. Similarly, fisheries and animal resource department should take necessary steps for the safety and protection of livestock.

He said prompt steps should be taken for repair and restoration work to prevent disruption in communication. The energy department should also take advance measures to ensure immediate restoration of power supply in the event of any disruption, he added.

The SRC said eight sluice gates of Hirakud dam have been closed and excess water was now being released through 26 gates to prevent any major flood in the Mahanadi river system. Nine ODRAF, nine NDRF teams and 44 fire service units have been deployed in vulnerable districts, he said.

While 11.75 lakh cusec water was now flowing in Mahanadi at Mundali near Cuttack, the administration in affected districts are in a state of high alert and ready to undertake evacuation. The SRC said that 12.06 lakh cusec of water will pass through Mundali in the evening. Water level of the Hirakud dam has reached 626 feet. Further decision of opening of gates will be taken in the evening, he added.

