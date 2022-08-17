Home States Odisha

Odisha's Kani river breaches, five panchayats flooded

Several villages in Dasarathpur block were inundated after a 65 feet wide breach occurred on the embankment of Kani river near Brahmacharipatna on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

An inundated Saptamatruka temple on the banks of Baitarani river | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Several villages in Dasarathpur block were inundated after a 65 feet wide breach occurred on the embankment of Kani river near Brahmacharipatna on Monday. Kani, a tributary of Baitarani river, breached the embankment in the afternoon flooding over 20 villages in Kanya, Kamardiha, Duttapur, Duduraanta and Mallikapur panchayats. Sources said floodwater was flowing three feet above the bridge on Mallikapur-Palasahi road. The breach also submerged thousands of hectares of farmland.

Kani has also breached its embankment at three other places near Kantapada, inundating many low-lying areas. The water level in Kani was increasing due to incessant rainfall. On Tuesday night, both Brahmani and Kani rivers were flowing above their danger mark. Similarly, Baitarani river was flowing at 17.89 metres at Akhuapada against the danger mark of 17.83 metres.

On Tuesday, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore and other senior district officials visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation. They assured the locals that the weak embankments will be strengthened soon.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Malik reviewed the flood situation at the district collectorate on the day. Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, Barachana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy, Korei legislator Ashok Bal, Bari MLA Sunanda Das and the district Collector attended the meeting.

