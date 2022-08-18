Mahanadi, Paika breach embankments, wreak havoc in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mahanadi and Paika rivers breached embankments at four places leaving thousands of people stranded in floodwater in Kujang and Tirtol blocks on Wednesday. Many villages in Kujang were flooded after a 50 feet breach occurred at Termanpur in Sailo panchayat. While Termanpur, Kothsahi and Haripur villages were cut off from the mainland, nearly 570 families have been trapped in floods.

Similarly, a 60 feet breach occurred at Kathkotha village following which floodwater from Paika river entered at least 50 villages of five panchayats. On Tuesday night, Mahanadi breached its embankments at Jayasankhpur and Zillanasi flooding Saharadiha, Tentulikhamar, Madhpur and other villages of Kujang.

Sarpanch of Hansura RabiNarayan Das said at least 30 villages of five panchayats have been flooded. Paddy crops over thousands of hectares of farmland have been submerged due to entry of floodwater Das alleged that non-maintenance of embankments caused the breaches.

Zilla Parishad member of zone-5 Pramod Swain said ODRAF and NDRAF teams have been pressed into service to rescue the flood-hit villagers and livestock. Around 90 per cent of the affected people have been evacuated to safer places till Wednesday evening. However, relief materials are yet to reach the flooded villages and the worst-affected Zillanasi panchayat.

On the day, Paradip MLA Sambit Routray visited Termanpur and Haripur to take stock of the flood situation. The legislator said he has urged the administration to expedite evacuation of villagers of Termanpur and distribution of relief materials.

Similar situation prevailed in Biridi, Jagatsinghpur, Naugaon and Balikuda blocks due to entry of floodwater from Mahanadi, Devi and Paika rivers into many villages. Official sources said at least 20,413 people of 56 villages under 30 panchayats in eight blocks have been affected by floods. Food is being provided to 1,742 evacuated people at 14 centres.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari informed that 45 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 221 alternative shelters have been kept ready for evacuated people. At least 21 mobile health teams have been deployed in flood-hit areas. Till Wednesday afternoon, 2,836 affected villagers have been evacuated to 20 shelters.

Muduli’s ‘half-baked report’ claim raises storm

Government Chief Whip and Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasant Muduli accused the district administration of presenting half-baked report on the flood situation at the review meeting convened by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick on Wednesday.

Mallick reviewed the flood scenario in presence of Collector Parul Patwari. During discussion, Muduli was reportedly unhappy with the report prepared by the administration. “Many villages in Sikhar panchayat of Naugaon block, Allipingal and Salijanga of Jagatsinghpur, besides Goda, Gadaharishpur and Padampur of Erasama have been marooned. But these villages did not find any mention in the report. If the report is incorrect, it will be difficult to manage the flood situation,” the MLA said.

Muduli said he advised the administration to rectify the report at the earliest for smooth management of the flood situation. Among others, local MP Rajshree Mallick, Tirtol MLA Bijay Sankar Mallick Zilla Parishad president Manoj Bhoi and senior district officials were present at the meet.

