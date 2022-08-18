Home States Odisha

Odisha: Overflowing woes for Sambalpur as Hirakud sheds load 

Residents in the low-lying areas of Sambalpur city continue to witness a deluge due to the huge discharge of flood water from Hirakud Dam.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A flooded locality in Sambalpur town on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Residents in the low-lying areas of Sambalpur city continue to witness a deluge due to the huge discharge of flood water from Hirakud Dam. On Tuesday evening at around 7 pm, water started entering into several localities and eventually flooded the areas.

The backwater of the Mahanadi inundated houses in the vulnerable localities including Charbhati, Hirakud Colony, Chandan Nagar and Bada Bazar. Besides water also entered houses in Mandlia, Kanijuri, Driver Colony and Kuluthkani under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area.

Enforcement officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “We have launched the evacuation operation and around 1,350 people have been shifted to eight relief centres. Besides, relief materials and food are being distributed at 15 locations for the affected people. We have also made the pumping station functional that will help flush out water from the city.” 

Meanwhile, many social organisations have also come forward to locate the people in distress and provide them with necessary help. Floodwater is being released from Hirakud Dam through 40 gates including 28 on the left and 12 on the right. The water level of the dam stood at 626.17 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. 

Similarly, the inflow of water into the reservoir was 5,80,640 cusec and outflow 6,69,583 cusec. Around 6,46,280 cusec water was being released to Mahanadi river through the 40 sluice gates. Official sources informed that as of now there are no plans to open more gates until Thursday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Hirakud Dam
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp