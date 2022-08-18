Odisha: Overflowing woes for Sambalpur as Hirakud sheds load 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents in the low-lying areas of Sambalpur city continue to witness a deluge due to the huge discharge of flood water from Hirakud Dam. On Tuesday evening at around 7 pm, water started entering into several localities and eventually flooded the areas.

The backwater of the Mahanadi inundated houses in the vulnerable localities including Charbhati, Hirakud Colony, Chandan Nagar and Bada Bazar. Besides water also entered houses in Mandlia, Kanijuri, Driver Colony and Kuluthkani under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area.

Enforcement officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “We have launched the evacuation operation and around 1,350 people have been shifted to eight relief centres. Besides, relief materials and food are being distributed at 15 locations for the affected people. We have also made the pumping station functional that will help flush out water from the city.”

Meanwhile, many social organisations have also come forward to locate the people in distress and provide them with necessary help. Floodwater is being released from Hirakud Dam through 40 gates including 28 on the left and 12 on the right. The water level of the dam stood at 626.17 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

Similarly, the inflow of water into the reservoir was 5,80,640 cusec and outflow 6,69,583 cusec. Around 6,46,280 cusec water was being released to Mahanadi river through the 40 sluice gates. Official sources informed that as of now there are no plans to open more gates until Thursday.



