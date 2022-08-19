Home States Odisha

Intra-herd fight, not gunshot wound on tusker: Athagarh forest officials

The tusker, which bore five injury marks on its back, was spotted by some villagers in the forest at around 8 am on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vets treating the injured elephant in Athagarh forest division on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/ATHAGARH/ROURKELA:  The injured tusker moving in the vicinity of Chatrapada village under Narasinghpur East Range did not suffer gunshot wounds but may have been involved in an intra-herd fight, officials of the Athagarh Forest Division said on Thursday.

The tusker, which bore five injury marks on its back, was spotted by some villagers in the forest at around 8 am on Thursday. The local forest officials were immediately informed. Veterinary surgeon of Satkosia and block veterinary officer of Narasinghpur for medical examination rushed to the spot and started treatment of the elephant. 

The tusker was tranquilised at around 1 pm and treatment carried out in the presence of Athagarh DFO Gopinath Sudarsan Yadav. During examination, three injury marks were spotted on the left side of the tail and one on the right. Another injury mark was noticed at the end of the tail. This apart, the left tusk of the elephant was missing. 

“The injuries are not deep. They were also scanned with a metal detector for presence of pellets, but no metal objects nor remnants were found. As per the vet’s opinion, the tusk of the elephant might have broken during a fight with other male members of a herd,” said Yadav. 

While the blood as well as dung samples of the injured elephant have been collected and will be sent to OUAT for further analysis, the injured animal is under close observation and its health condition is being monitored. 

Yadav said the tusker, aged around 45 years, had strayed into Athagarh Forest Division from Keonjhar three days back. In Rourkela, the carcass of the female elephant calf that died under mysterious conditions, was buried on Wednesday at the remote Kendudihi forest area of Tamra range under the Bonai Forest Division (BFD) of Sundargarh district. 

As autopsy report is awaited, local forest officials suspect the death due to some disease. Bonai Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanath Kumar said the baby elephant would be between five to 10 years old. She was spotted dead at a remote forest location on Tuesday evening. 

“The baby elephant appeared to have died of some disease as there was no apparent sign of foul play. To ascertain the exact reason of death, the viscera and brain samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for further examination,” Kumar stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tusker injured Elephant injured
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp