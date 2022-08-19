Man killed by Maoist on suspicion of being police informer in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Panic gripped villagers of Dhekunpani village located under Sunabeda Widllife Sanctuary under Komna police limits after Maoists dumped the body of a man from the same village after killing him on suspicion of being a police informer late on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anantaram Rout, aged about 30 years. According to sources, while Rout originally belonged from Chhattisgarh, but for the last 4-5 years he was residing at Dhekunpani, which is a remote village located 77 km from Nuapada town and close to the Chhattisgarh. On Thursday night, few red rebels reportedly dragged him out of his house in Dekhunpani and took him to the nearby forest. Eventually, they shot him dead as they suspected him to be an informer of the police and later dumped his body in the village.

The villagers found the dead body in a pool of blood on Friday morning. Rout's body had an injury mark on the neck. A few Maoist poster were also found kept on his body. Besides, a few posters were also put on the walls of the village.

On the poster found near his body, the ultras have said that, “The police informer from Komna block in Nuapada, Antaram has been punished with death. Antaram from Dekhunpani village, had link with Nuapada SP and was working as an SPO. He was getting a salary of Rs 8,000 every month. He was entrusted to develop link between Sunabeda and Amamora belt. Because of the network formed by him, the police had opened fire on our camp on January 9, 2022. He has been killed for the same.”

In the letter closing they have claimed to be belonging to SDK Area Committee. In another poster found on village wall, the red rebels have warned villagers that if anybody is found to be helping the police or working as an informer, then they too will be killed by them.

Nuapada SP, Pratyush Diwakar said, “We got information about the body and have sent our force to seize it. We are investigating into the matter and will share further details later.”

