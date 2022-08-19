Odisha floods: Mahanadi floodwater receding, several villages remain cut off from outside world

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Floodwater of Mahanadi and Paika rivers has started receding but people are still struggling to cope with the aftermath as around 42 villages in Kujang and Tirtol blocks continue to remain cut off from the outside world.

As many as 14,967 residents of 34 villages in 11 panchayats of Kujang and 2,000 of eight villages in as many panchayats in Tirtol were marooned after the two rivers breached embankments at four places.

Residents of Jayasankhpur village in Kujang alleged that around 200 families have been marooned for the last three days. They are yet to get relief materials. No official has visited the village which was cut-off from the mainland following the breach, they claimed.

Apart from Jayasankhpur, other villages like Zillanasi, Saharadiha, Tentulikhamar and Madhapur too remain cut-off. Affected villagers alleged that the administration is yet to supply adequate number of boats for relief and rescue operations.

Sources said many affected villagers have taken shelter on roads and temporary sheds erected on embankments. Bharat Sahoo of Anolipatana, who has taken shelter on a river embankment, said many people lost their thatched houses in the flood. The unavailability of polythene sheets has only made matters worse.

Sarpanch of Zillanasi Naliniprava Parida said around 1,000 families are marooned for the last four days. Dried food, which was supplied to the villages, is insufficient. “Only after I requested the officials concerned, the affected people were given dry ration, polythene and cattle feed,” she said.

Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick admitted that the number of boats in Kujang is inadequate. The administration requires 30 boats to reach out to the affected people in the block but it has been given only 19. Despite shortage of boats, the administration has supplied free cooked food, dry ration and cattle feed to the flood-affected villagers, he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Range Suresh Chandra Dalai visited flood-hit villages of Tirtol and Kujang and interacted with the affected residents.



