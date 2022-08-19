Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: Weak embankments on Mahanadi river pose breach threat

The flood protection embankments of Mahanadi and its tributary rivers Luna, Chitroptala and Birupa have weakened due to erosion by the swell force of the rivers. 

Published: 19th August 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Locals packing a breach in river embankment with sand bags at Sankilo | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The flood protection embankments of Mahanadi and its tributary rivers Luna, Chitroptala and Birupa have weakened due to erosion by the swell force of the rivers. The embankments are yet to breach, but multiple pipings (Ghalia) emerging at different vulnerable points has created a panic situation among the riverside villages of Cuttack Sadar, Salepur, Nischintakoili and Mahanga block of the district. More than eight pipings have been created on both sides of the embankments of Luna river, through which floodwater is leaking into the adjacent canals. 

Locals in association with Water Resources department officials have been making efforts to check the big piping on the right side embankment of Luna at Damodarpur on Wednesday afternoon.  Similarly, floodwater is leaking through two pipings created on Luna left embankment at Badathakana in Sarapada gram panchayat and at Sankilo in Kentalo gram panchayat, where locals are keeping a close tab by packing them with sand bags. 

On the other hand, a big piping has been created on the left side embankment of Chitroptala river at Nahalpur under Daudpur gram panchayat where a breach had occured few years back. “We are spending sleepless night as the weak embankments which are in unstable condition at several places are posing threat and a breach may happen any time. Though floodwater has started receding today there is every possibility that breach may occur if further floodwater is released to Mahanadi river system in Cuttack district,” said Nahalpur residents. 

Locals say due to lack of proper maintenance, the floodplains and embankments have eroded. Plying of heavy vehicles for transporting sand too have weakened the embankments.  Assistant Executive Engineer Akshya Kumar Mallik said efforts were on to arrest the pipings and strengthen the vulnerable points. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Mahanadi river Mahanadi river embankments
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp