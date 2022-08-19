Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: When humans paved way for Trinity’s relocation

Despite odds, residents of Konabira village could not leave the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the local temple to bear damage due to flooding.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Despite odds, residents of Konabira village could not leave the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the local temple to bear damage due to flooding. With the only road to the temple turning muddy due to inundation, they built a temporary road with stone dust to relocate the idols to the house of the priest in an elaborate procession on Wednesday. 

Floodwaters have inundated many villages of Nuapada district. Konabira GP under Komna block witnessed flooding on Tuesday after release of water from Tikhali Dam under the Lower Indra Irrigation Project in Khariar.

While the irrigation project was made operational earlier this year, the villagers of Konabira were already evicted from there to pave way for the project earlier and had shifted to another place. However, the temple remained there and people frequented the place to worship. Following incessant rains over the last one week, water from the reservoir was released flooding nearby villages including Konabira.

After the temple was inundated, the villagers and priests decided to relocate the deities to a safe place to protect the idols from damage. With roads turning muddy, the villagers made a temporary road and relocated the idols on Wednesday. The idols were shifted a kilometre away to the house of Chhatra Majhi, the priest of the temple in a procession. All rituals of the Trinity will be conducted there till situation improves, a resident of the village said.

Villager Gokul Naik said, “During the development of the project we were promised that a new temple will be built for the deities. Subsequently, the land acquisition departments sanctioned a fund of `30 lakh but we are yet to get a land for the purpose.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Odisha floods
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp