Odisha floods: Vessel of hope for expectant mom

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A 38-year-old pregnant woman of Koraput’s Haradaguda village under Borigumma block was carried to the hospital in a cooking container through a river in the absence of any other means to reach a healthcare facility on Thursday.

The patient, Domuni Jani, wife of Nakula Jani, experienced labour pain but with a broken culvert on Chaberi river, the only route of transport from the village to Borigumma Hospital, the villagers were in a fix on how to transport her.

With no other option, Domuni’s husband informed social activist Pramilla Harijan, who arranged a large container to carry Domuni to Maa Ghara in Borigumma. Sources said, Domuni will soon be shifted to the nearby hospital which is accessible from the Maa Ghara.

The villagers face a lot of difficulty in going to the hospital as even ambulances are either not available or have no access path to the villages. Earlier, two women had lost their lives while crossing the river.

