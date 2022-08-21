NH 143 design keeps localities waterlogged, locals worried

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Irked over frequent instances of waterlogging, people residing along NH-143 near Vedvyas in Rourkela have demanded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a proper drainage system and service road to address the issue.

A stretch of 150 metre on both sides of the highway between TCI Chowk and Vedvyas Square lacks a service road and drainage system. This results in inundation of low-lying areas on the roadside after rain. Sources said over 3,000 people are affected as rainwater enters their houses, shops, workshops and offices. Locals blamed faulty design of the highway on the stretch for their woes.

Parmar Singh, a businessman said the locals and traders face immense difficulties during rain as the area gets waterlogged after rain. Another resident Kameswar Chaudhary said the locals had written to the NHAI Project Director at Rourkela demanding to construct a proper drainage system and service road.

He said on the other side of the railway tracks near the highway, South Eastern Railway has constructed an underpass and proper drainage and NHAI too should set up a service road with parallel drain on the missing patch and connect the underpass. The locals said if their demand is not met, they will resort to agitation and block the highway.

Meanwhile, a team of NHAI on Saturday visited the affected area to dig passage in the affected areas to drain out accumulated water. But the locals forced the team to return demanding a permanent solution to the problem. An NHAI official associated with project said for the affected patch of 150 metre, the NHAI has no provision for service road and drain.

