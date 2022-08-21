Home States Odisha

NH 143 design keeps localities waterlogged, locals worried

Meanwhile, a team of NHAI on Saturday visited the affected area to dig passage in the affected areas to drain out accumulated water.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging at a workshop along the highway near Vedvyas in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Irked over frequent instances of waterlogging, people residing along NH-143 near Vedvyas in Rourkela have demanded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a proper drainage system and service road to address the issue.

A stretch of 150 metre on both sides of the highway between TCI Chowk and Vedvyas Square lacks a service road and drainage system. This results in inundation of low-lying areas on the roadside after rain. Sources said over 3,000 people are affected as rainwater enters their houses, shops, workshops and offices. Locals blamed faulty design of the highway on the stretch for their woes.

Parmar Singh, a businessman said the locals and traders face immense difficulties during rain as the area gets waterlogged after rain. Another resident Kameswar Chaudhary said the locals had written to the NHAI Project Director at Rourkela demanding to construct a proper drainage system and service road.

He said on the other side of the railway tracks near the highway, South Eastern Railway has constructed an underpass and proper drainage and NHAI too should set up a service road with parallel drain on the missing patch and connect the underpass. The locals said if their demand is not met, they will resort to agitation and block the highway.

Meanwhile, a team of NHAI on Saturday visited the affected area to dig passage in the affected areas to drain out accumulated water. But the locals forced the team to return demanding a permanent solution to the problem. An NHAI official associated with project said for the affected patch of 150 metre, the NHAI has no provision for service road and drain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highway National Highways Authority of India NHAI NH 143
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp