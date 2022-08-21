Odisha floods: Government seeks damage report by August 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday asked 15 departments to furnish reports on damage to infrastructure in 11 districts battered by severe floods in the Mahanadi river system by August 30, 2022. In a letter to Additional Chief Secretaries of three departments and Principal Secretaries of 12 departments, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said that an assessment of damages to public properties should be conducted and completed within seven days.

“Quick assessment of damage is required for timely submission of information on the total damages to infrastructure with financial loss to Government of India as well as disbursement of funds for immediate repair and restoration of infrastructure as per SDRF/NDRF norms,” the letter said.

Asking the departments to maintain absolute transparency during assessment of damage, Jena advised to take photographic evidence of the damaged infrastructure and upload the same in the department websites.

On requirement of funds for immediate repair and restoration of public infrastructure such as roads, community buildings, drinking water supply, irrigation, power, primary schools and public health centres, the SRC requested the departments to submit their estimates as per the norms of the disaster response funds of the State and the Centre in a prescribed format by August 30.

The communication has been intimated to Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Forest and Environment, Rural Development, Panhayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Women and Child Development, School and Mass Education, Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, ST & SC Development, SSEPD Works and Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts departments.

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday asked 15 departments to furnish reports on damage to infrastructure in 11 districts battered by severe floods in the Mahanadi river system by August 30, 2022. In a letter to Additional Chief Secretaries of three departments and Principal Secretaries of 12 departments, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said that an assessment of damages to public properties should be conducted and completed within seven days. “Quick assessment of damage is required for timely submission of information on the total damages to infrastructure with financial loss to Government of India as well as disbursement of funds for immediate repair and restoration of infrastructure as per SDRF/NDRF norms,” the letter said. Asking the departments to maintain absolute transparency during assessment of damage, Jena advised to take photographic evidence of the damaged infrastructure and upload the same in the department websites. On requirement of funds for immediate repair and restoration of public infrastructure such as roads, community buildings, drinking water supply, irrigation, power, primary schools and public health centres, the SRC requested the departments to submit their estimates as per the norms of the disaster response funds of the State and the Centre in a prescribed format by August 30. The communication has been intimated to Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Forest and Environment, Rural Development, Panhayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Women and Child Development, School and Mass Education, Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, ST & SC Development, SSEPD Works and Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts departments.