Odisha floods: It has been raining misery for Kandhamal, Kalahandi

By Express News Service

KANDHAMAL/BHAWANIPATNA: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Kandhamal inundating three blocks Daringbadi, Raikia and Phringia while several bridges got swept away on Saturday, snapping road connectivity in several areas of the district.

Following incessant rains triggered by back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, water from several swollen rivers and rivulets including Salunki, Pilla- Salunki, Khagda, Raul and Damdeni Nala inundated many places in Phulbani, Daringbadi, Raikia and Baliguda areas of the district, rendering many people homeless.

The bridge at Butedimunda connecting Kurtamgarh to Srila and another culvert linking Betabadi to Jalespata in Tumundibandha block were destroyed by the flood water of Raul river, cutting off many villages of Betabadi, Saradhapur, Manpur, Birimila, Risangapanga, Sirla and Pitamaha from mainland.

The Pajimaha culvert on Lampadar-Pabingia road of Phringia block was also washed away marooning Patharkhol, Lampadar and Tabinipadar hamlets. Another bridge in Simanbadi near Tirtol under Daringbadi block too got washed away, snapping connectivity between Daringbadi and Budaguda.

Reportedly, Phringia block has been the worst hit receiving the highest rainfall of 211 mm followed by Tikabali block recording 196 mm rainfall. Similarly, in Kalahandi, incessant rains on Friday night caused roofs of two classrooms in a school of Kasibahal village under Dharamgarh block to cave in, leading to suspension of classes while Halerjore river continued to be in spate due to the backwaters of Hati river, disrupting road communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh for the past three days.

During the last 24 hours, Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, M Rampur 126 mm, Thuamul Rampur 82 mm, Dharamgarh 105 mm, Junagarh 161 mm, Kalampur 85 mm and Golamunda 124 mm.

KANDHAMAL/BHAWANIPATNA: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Kandhamal inundating three blocks Daringbadi, Raikia and Phringia while several bridges got swept away on Saturday, snapping road connectivity in several areas of the district. Following incessant rains triggered by back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, water from several swollen rivers and rivulets including Salunki, Pilla- Salunki, Khagda, Raul and Damdeni Nala inundated many places in Phulbani, Daringbadi, Raikia and Baliguda areas of the district, rendering many people homeless. The bridge at Butedimunda connecting Kurtamgarh to Srila and another culvert linking Betabadi to Jalespata in Tumundibandha block were destroyed by the flood water of Raul river, cutting off many villages of Betabadi, Saradhapur, Manpur, Birimila, Risangapanga, Sirla and Pitamaha from mainland. The Pajimaha culvert on Lampadar-Pabingia road of Phringia block was also washed away marooning Patharkhol, Lampadar and Tabinipadar hamlets. Another bridge in Simanbadi near Tirtol under Daringbadi block too got washed away, snapping connectivity between Daringbadi and Budaguda. Reportedly, Phringia block has been the worst hit receiving the highest rainfall of 211 mm followed by Tikabali block recording 196 mm rainfall. Similarly, in Kalahandi, incessant rains on Friday night caused roofs of two classrooms in a school of Kasibahal village under Dharamgarh block to cave in, leading to suspension of classes while Halerjore river continued to be in spate due to the backwaters of Hati river, disrupting road communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh for the past three days. During the last 24 hours, Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, M Rampur 126 mm, Thuamul Rampur 82 mm, Dharamgarh 105 mm, Junagarh 161 mm, Kalampur 85 mm and Golamunda 124 mm.