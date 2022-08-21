Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: It has been raining misery for Kandhamal, Kalahandi

Reportedly, Phringia block has been the worst-hit receiving the highest rainfall of 211 mm followed by Tikabali block recording 196 mm rainfall.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Odisha Floods (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANDHAMAL/BHAWANIPATNA: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Kandhamal inundating three blocks Daringbadi, Raikia and Phringia while several bridges got swept away on Saturday, snapping road connectivity in several areas of the district.

Following incessant rains triggered by back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, water from several swollen rivers and rivulets including Salunki, Pilla- Salunki, Khagda, Raul and Damdeni Nala inundated many places in Phulbani, Daringbadi, Raikia and Baliguda areas of the district, rendering many people homeless.

The bridge at Butedimunda connecting Kurtamgarh to Srila and another culvert linking Betabadi to Jalespata in Tumundibandha block were destroyed by the flood water of Raul river, cutting off many villages of Betabadi, Saradhapur, Manpur, Birimila, Risangapanga, Sirla and Pitamaha from mainland.
The Pajimaha culvert on Lampadar-Pabingia road of Phringia block was also washed away marooning Patharkhol, Lampadar and Tabinipadar hamlets. Another bridge in Simanbadi near Tirtol under Daringbadi block too got washed away, snapping connectivity between Daringbadi and Budaguda.

Reportedly, Phringia block has been the worst hit receiving the highest rainfall of 211 mm followed by Tikabali block recording 196 mm rainfall. Similarly, in Kalahandi, incessant rains on Friday night caused roofs of two classrooms in a school of Kasibahal village under Dharamgarh block to cave in, leading to suspension of classes while Halerjore river continued to be in spate due to the backwaters of Hati river, disrupting road communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh for the past three days.

During the last 24 hours,  Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, M Rampur 126 mm, Thuamul Rampur 82 mm, Dharamgarh 105 mm, Junagarh 161 mm, Kalampur 85 mm and Golamunda 124 mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp