Odisha floods: Lack of sluice gates leading to deluge in Mahanadi river

As per reports, as many as 17 natural nullahs are flowing through different blocks and directly converging with Mahanadi at various locations.

A village in Cuttack district inundated by floodwater | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Breach or no breach in embankments, 14 blocks of Cuttack district get marooned whenever there is a flood situation in Mahanadi river, causing massive damage to houses, roads and farmlands. It can be attributed to lack of sluice gates for controlling floodwater in the natural nullahs that lead to ingress of backwater in the low-lying areas.

As per reports, as many as 17 natural nullahs are flowing through different blocks and directly converging with Mahanadi at various locations. The nullahs passing through vast tracks of agricultural lands work as drainage systems through which stormwater gets discharged into the Mahanadi. However, out of the 17 nullahs, only four have sluice gates. This has become a bane especially for Banki, Damapada, Badamba, Tigiria, Narasinghpur and Athagarh blocks during monsoon.

When water level rises in Mahanadi, backwater enters these natural nullahs leading to floods in several areas. If sluice gates are to be constructed in the 13 nullahs, the government will have to spend around Rs 30-40 crore. This will be a major help not only in preventing floods but also in minimising consequent government expenditure on relief and restoration works.  

“The cost of prevention by constructing sluice gates will be far less than the cost of dealing with floods,” sources said.Though the Water Resources department officials could not be reached for a comment on the issue, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said he has had a discussion with EIC of WR Department on the issue.

