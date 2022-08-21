Home States Odisha

Odisha PSC exam rescheduled to August 28

As per the rescheduled programme, the examination for the post in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service will be held on August 28.

Exam

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday announced the new date for holding the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam. As per the rescheduled programme, the examination for the post in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service will be held on August 28. It was earlier scheduled on August 21 but was postponed in wake of the flood situation.

The examination will be held in three sittings. While the first sitting will be held from 9 am to 10.30 am (general awareness), the second (reasoning, mathematics) will be from 11.30 am to 1 pm. The third sitting (language) will be from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The differently-abled candidates will get a 30 minutes grace time to complete the test. The examination is being conducted for recruitment of 796 ASOs. The written exam will be held in 33 zones in the State.

