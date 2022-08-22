Dasarathpur faces wrath of flood for the second time

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Before they could recover from the pain of the flood caused by a breach at the Kani river embankment, the people of Dasarathpur block are faced with a fresh bout of misery after flood waters entered around seven panchayats of the block for the second time on Sunday.

The first breach of 150 feet occurred on 15 August at the Kani embankment near Brahmacharipatana but restoration could not be completed. It had marooned at least 25 villages under six panchayats of the block.

Meanwhile, the second flood in the same river following a heavy inflow of water led to the breach at the same place and inundated at least 30 villages under seven panchayats. It also submerged thousands of hectares of farmland.

According to official reports, the Baitarani river was flowing higher than the danger mark at Akhuapada.

The water level of the Baitarani river stood at 18.95 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres at Akhuapada at 8 pm. The river was still on a rising trend when the reports last came in.

JAJPUR: Before they could recover from the pain of the flood caused by a breach at the Kani river embankment, the people of Dasarathpur block are faced with a fresh bout of misery after flood waters entered around seven panchayats of the block for the second time on Sunday. The first breach of 150 feet occurred on 15 August at the Kani embankment near Brahmacharipatana but restoration could not be completed. It had marooned at least 25 villages under six panchayats of the block. Meanwhile, the second flood in the same river following a heavy inflow of water led to the breach at the same place and inundated at least 30 villages under seven panchayats. It also submerged thousands of hectares of farmland. According to official reports, the Baitarani river was flowing higher than the danger mark at Akhuapada. The water level of the Baitarani river stood at 18.95 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres at Akhuapada at 8 pm. The river was still on a rising trend when the reports last came in.