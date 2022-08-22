Government delegates SRC powers to Balasore Collector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday delegated the powers of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to Balasore Collector, authorising him to effectively manage the situation arising out of the severe flood in the Subarnarekha river system.

Under the delegation, Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde will have additional financial powers which will enable him to take quick decisions for emergency relief measures. As such, under the Disaster Management Act, the Collector has over-arching powers for such situations but the financial authority will help decision-making quick.

Official sources said the State Government took recourse to such a step as per a provision in the chapter II of the Odisha Relief Code. The provision in the code says that in case of extensive and acute distress arising out of any natural calamity, which may necessitate extensive relief measure, the State government may appoint separately a SRC for expeditious and effective relief measures and delegate to him and powers exercisable by him for effectively meeting the situation. In this case, the powers of the SRC which relates to relief operations in the affected areas have been delegated to the Collector.

In Revenue Department Resolution No. 5976-R, dated 23-01-1975, powers have been delegated to the SRC for relief operations. When the urgency of the situation so demands, he will have the authority to transfer any gazetted or non-gazetted officer working in connection with the relief operations from one place to another. He also has the power to requisition their services and fix their headquarters. All these powers have delegated to the collector.

