Massive evacuation underway as Subarnarekha river swells

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rains as predicted by India Meteorological Department may further worsen the prevailing situation in north Odisha districts.

Commuters crossing the overflowing Baliapal-Basta road in Balasore district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Sunday embarked on a massive evacuation in Balasore district anticipating a major flood in the Subarnarekha river system even as the death toll in the rain and flood-related incidents rose to eight.

With the deep depression-induced rains leaving the Subarnarekha river in rage, Jharkhand released excess water from the Galudih barrage as a result of which hundreds of villages in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are expected to be marooned.

Within hours of releasing 4 lakh cusec water, the neighbouring state increased the volume to 6 lakh through 14 gates of Galudih. This volume of water is expected to reach Balasore by Monday night and could seriously test the embankments.

This is for the first time since 2008 that Balasore could face a flood of such magnitude in anticipation of which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office even accorded powers of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Balasore Collector to take expedient measures to tackle the situation. Besides, a helicopter has been placed in the district to deal with emergency scenarios.

Till the last reports came in, Subarnarekha was flowing above the danger mark at both Jamshola ghat and Rajghat. The water level at Jamshola ghat stood at 53.5 metres and was rising against the danger mark of 49.15 metres. At Rajghat, the river was flowing at 10.40 metres against the danger mark of 10.36 metres. Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta blocks will be most affected due to the flood.

“We were expecting water level to reach 13-metre mark at Rajghat but it might hit 12.5 metres going by latest analysis. The last highest flood saw the watermark reach the 12.69-metre mark. The event at 12.5 metres at Rajghat, there is a possibility of the situation getting worse and we need to remain alert,” SRC PK Jena said.

Jalaka river was flowing above the danger mark at Mathani. Jena said the water level of Budhabalanga was above the danger mark near National Highway 5. Its water level went up to 7.36 metres against the danger mark of 7.21 metres.

Meanwhile, the rains and flood-related incidents claimed three more lives in the State. A 10- year-old girl Mani Behera died due to a wall collapse in ward number 22 of Baripada municipality in the Mayurbhanj district. Mani was playing outside the house when the wall caved in.

In another incident, two persons drowned when the car they were travelling in was swept away in flood waters at Baratenga Nullah in Sambalpur district. On Sunday morning, the car was traced around 100 meters away from the culvert. Both the bodies were found inside the car.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rains as predicted by the India Meteorological Department may further worsen the prevailing situation in north Odisha districts. The State is already under the impact of the flood in the Mahanadi river system which has affected over seven lakh people, of whom nearly five lakh are still marooned in 763 villages.

