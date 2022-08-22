Home States Odisha

Rise in water level of three major dams in Odisha

Meanwhile, authorities of Indravati project at Khatiguda in Nabarangpur have decided to open one gate of the dam to release excess water.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Incessant rain over the last few days has led to a rise in the water level of Indravati, Kolab and Telingiri dams in the Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi districts. Sources said the water level of the three major dams has risen by 5-10 metres. While the reservoir level of Indravati was 631.48 metres in 2021, it is 639 metres this year.

Similarly, the reservoir level of Upper Kolab is 851.75 metres this year against 847.31 metres in 2021. The water level of the Telingiri dam reservoir was 620.25 metres in 2021 and is 630.8 metres this year. The rise in the water level of the dams is a welcome sign as it will help in better power generation and irrigation in the ayacut areas.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Indravati project at Khatiguda in Nabarangpur have decided to open one gate of the dam to release excess water. Official sources said the current inflow into the Indravati reservoir indicates that the water level will reach 640 metres by Monday.

“We have decided to open one sluice gate on Tuesday to balance the rising water level in the reservoir,” informed the additional chief engineer of the Indravati project Anil Panigrahi.

