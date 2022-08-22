Steel glasss inserted into Odisha man's rectum by drunk friends; surgeons remove it successfully

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Surgeons of MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur have removed a steel glass from the large intestine of a 45-year-old man whose drunk friends had inserted it into his body through anus while having a booze party, a fortnight back.

The surgeons led by Assistant Professor Dr Sanjit Kumar Nayak took out the steel glass from the lower part of the intestine of the man from Balipadar under Buguda block in Ganjam district after a three-hour long surgery on August 19.

Head of the Surgery department Prof Charan Panda said this was a first-of-its-kind incident in the State where a glass was removed from the rectum of a man.

"There was no other option but to make an incision in the intestinal wall of the person, who was in immense pain due to the inhuman act, to remove the glass. His condition is stable and he will recover soon," he said.

Sources said friends of the man, who works in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujrat, had inserted the steel glass through his anal canal while they all were having alcohol on August 9 at his workplace. His attempts to remove it the following day failed and he managed to push it further up into his rectum.

As the pain became unbearable, he left Surat and came back to his village. His stomach started swelling as he could not defecate. Though he remained in pain for days, he did not reveal the incident to anybody before approaching the hospital.

The doctors initially carried out an X-ray on his abdomen. After finding the glass stuck in the intestine, though they tried to remove it through rectum, but failed. They then decided to go for a surgery.

Dr Nayak said how did the glass end up at the large intestine is still a mystery. "We had initially attempted to pull the glass out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure. But it did not work. We had to cut open his abdomen and remove the glass," he said.

Another surgeon of the team Dr Satyaswarup Patnaik said the recovery is likely to take time as the colon has been stitched and a fistular opening has been created through which he can pass stool after the surgery.

Contacted, Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said police will definitely take action if the man lodges a complaint. Vivek, who is also a doctor, said such incidents are mostly of perversion and offenders do it for sadistic pleasure.

