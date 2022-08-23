150 militia lay down arms in Odisha's Maoist-infested Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as 150 militia of Maoist-infested Ralegada and Dhuliput panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal surrendered before Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani and BSF DIG SK Sinha at the Janbai Company Operating Base here on Monday.

They shouted slogans against their outfit and set Naxal literature and dress materials on fire in front of police. They also took a pledge to shun violence and help the government in implementing public welfare activists by burning symbolic Maoist effigies. The surrendered militia said Naxalism is on a backfoot due to BSF Company Operating Bases, 24X7 patrolling by the district police and BSF in Swabhiman Anchal. They were also inspired by the development works undertaken by the administration in the area.

Terming the surrender as ‘ghar wapsi’ Wadhwani said it is a big breakthrough for the security forces. “This was a part of ‘ghar wapsi’ Initiative of the Odisha Police. The interior and Naxal-affected villages are being brought to the mainstream. We are instilling confidence among people to ensure they approach district police and administration to help expedite development in their region,” he added.

Later, a joint civic action programme was organised by the BSF and police, where Wadhwani and Sinha distributed sports kits, sarees and other clothing items among the surrendered militia. The officials of the district administration also distributed job cards to them and apprised them of government schemes in agriculture, livelihood, etc. Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi, BSF 88 Battalion commandant Vinod Sareen, 2 IC Amit Sharma, Malkangiri BSF Sector Headquarters DC/G Shubhanjan Mohapatra and Janbai BSF COB based 88 battalion AC SB Yadav were present.

BSF IG VISITS KORAPUT

Jeypore: BSF IG Satish Chandra Budakoti stressed on better coordination between the State administration and BSF for implementing development works in the naxal-hit areas of Koraput district. On day three of his visit to the district, Budakoti spent some time at the BSF SOG training camp at Koraput and interacted with the trainees. He said BSF has been playing an important role in expediting ongoing development projects in Maoist areas. Among others, Koraput BSF sector DIG Madan Lal accompanied him.

