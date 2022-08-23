Flood-hit people of Kujang and Tirtol village in Odisha return to ruins

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For the flood-hit people of Kujang and Tirtol blocks of the district, homecoming after water receded, was nothing less than heart-breaking. Fifty villages of the two blocks have literally turned into debris after recent floods in the two rivers Mahanadi and Paika. Even as electricity restoration is much of an ask, the trail of devastation left most people breaking into tears. Alleging administrative apathy and lack of long-term planning, the villagers who stayed on embankments and at flood shelters said they are shocked at the situation. With no basic necessities, they fear, it could take the village ages to return to normalcy.

With the floodwater inundating the area, it is impossible for the villagers to collect firewood for cooking and most do not have LPG connection. Even if fuel is made available, several families in the affected areas do not have any ration. Worse, local water bodies have been contaminated. A resident of Ranitola in Tirtol block said the darkness after dusk adds to the woes of locals as snakes are moving at all places.

Sarpanch of Hansura panchayat Rabinarayan Das said the villagers have started to return to their homes. But 150 residents of Anolipatana village are living in darkness as electricity to the area has not yet been restored.On the other hand, Dhaneswar Swain of Sarali village in Kujang said the administration helped them by providing cooked food, polythene and cattle feed. But they are apprehensive of the future as they have lost their crops and belongings at home.

Meanwhile, executive engineer, electrical, Paradip Prahbat Parida said 15 transformers of Kujang and Tirtol blocks were damaged in the flood and nearly 2,500 consumers were affected.“While power has been restored in many villages, the rest will have electricity soon. Power supply has not yet been restored to drinking water projects of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department so far,” he said.

JAGATSINGHPUR: For the flood-hit people of Kujang and Tirtol blocks of the district, homecoming after water receded, was nothing less than heart-breaking. Fifty villages of the two blocks have literally turned into debris after recent floods in the two rivers Mahanadi and Paika. Even as electricity restoration is much of an ask, the trail of devastation left most people breaking into tears. Alleging administrative apathy and lack of long-term planning, the villagers who stayed on embankments and at flood shelters said they are shocked at the situation. With no basic necessities, they fear, it could take the village ages to return to normalcy. With the floodwater inundating the area, it is impossible for the villagers to collect firewood for cooking and most do not have LPG connection. Even if fuel is made available, several families in the affected areas do not have any ration. Worse, local water bodies have been contaminated. A resident of Ranitola in Tirtol block said the darkness after dusk adds to the woes of locals as snakes are moving at all places. Sarpanch of Hansura panchayat Rabinarayan Das said the villagers have started to return to their homes. But 150 residents of Anolipatana village are living in darkness as electricity to the area has not yet been restored.On the other hand, Dhaneswar Swain of Sarali village in Kujang said the administration helped them by providing cooked food, polythene and cattle feed. But they are apprehensive of the future as they have lost their crops and belongings at home. Meanwhile, executive engineer, electrical, Paradip Prahbat Parida said 15 transformers of Kujang and Tirtol blocks were damaged in the flood and nearly 2,500 consumers were affected.“While power has been restored in many villages, the rest will have electricity soon. Power supply has not yet been restored to drinking water projects of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department so far,” he said.