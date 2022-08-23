Odisha: Drunk friends inserted tumbler in man’s rectum, doctors remove it after 10 days

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A booze party and an inconceivable drunken act almost cost a 45-year-old man from Ganjam district his life as surgeons of MKCG Medical College and Hospital removed a steel tumbler that was stuck in his intestine after being inserted through the rectum.

The surgeons led by assistant professor Dr Sanjit Kumar Nayak took out the tumbler from the lower part of the intestine of the man of Balipadar under Buguda block after a three-hour long surgery on August 19.

Head of Surgery department Prof Charan Panda said the man worked in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujarat. On the night of August 9, he allegedly consumed alcohol with his friends at his workplace. His friends, under the influence of alcohol, inserted the tumbler in his anus.

Rout did not reveal the incident to anybody. His attempts to remove it the following day also failed and he managed to push it further up into his rectum. As the pain became unbearable, he rushed back to his village. Meanwhile, as he could not defecate, his stomach started swelling.

The tumbler seen in the intestine

of the man in the X-ray image |

Express

He was rushed to MKCG where an X-ray of his abdomen was conducted. The scan showed that the tumbler was stuck in Rout’s intestine. The doctors tried to remove the tumbler through Rout’s anus but failed. “As surgery was the only option, I advised my team to remain prepared,” said Prof Panda.

On August 19, a team comprising Prof Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the steel tumbler from Rout’s intestine.r Satyaswarup said initially attempt was made to pull the tumbler out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure.

“But it did not work out. So we had to cut open Rout’s abdomen and extract the tumbler after making an incision in his intestinal wall,” he said, adding Rout is stable and recovery will take some time. The patient’s colon has been sutured and a fistular opening created to enable him to defecate.

Prof Panda said this was a first-of-its-kind incident in the State where the glass was removed from the rectum of a man. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said if Rout lodges a complaint, the offenders will be booked under section 377 of IPC. Vivek, who is also a doctor said such incidents are a result of perversion.

Though rare, such bizarre acts have been reported in other states. While one such incident was reported in 2009 from Kolkata, another was reported from Madhya Pradesh in October 2017. Another such incident was reported from Tamil Nadu in May 2020. In February 2020 and August this year, two incidents of similar nature were reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

BERHAMPUR: A booze party and an inconceivable drunken act almost cost a 45-year-old man from Ganjam district his life as surgeons of MKCG Medical College and Hospital removed a steel tumbler that was stuck in his intestine after being inserted through the rectum. The surgeons led by assistant professor Dr Sanjit Kumar Nayak took out the tumbler from the lower part of the intestine of the man of Balipadar under Buguda block after a three-hour long surgery on August 19. Head of Surgery department Prof Charan Panda said the man worked in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujarat. On the night of August 9, he allegedly consumed alcohol with his friends at his workplace. His friends, under the influence of alcohol, inserted the tumbler in his anus. Rout did not reveal the incident to anybody. His attempts to remove it the following day also failed and he managed to push it further up into his rectum. As the pain became unbearable, he rushed back to his village. Meanwhile, as he could not defecate, his stomach started swelling. The tumbler seen in the intestine of the man in the X-ray image | ExpressHe was rushed to MKCG where an X-ray of his abdomen was conducted. The scan showed that the tumbler was stuck in Rout’s intestine. The doctors tried to remove the tumbler through Rout’s anus but failed. “As surgery was the only option, I advised my team to remain prepared,” said Prof Panda. On August 19, a team comprising Prof Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the steel tumbler from Rout’s intestine.r Satyaswarup said initially attempt was made to pull the tumbler out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure. “But it did not work out. So we had to cut open Rout’s abdomen and extract the tumbler after making an incision in his intestinal wall,” he said, adding Rout is stable and recovery will take some time. The patient’s colon has been sutured and a fistular opening created to enable him to defecate. Prof Panda said this was a first-of-its-kind incident in the State where the glass was removed from the rectum of a man. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said if Rout lodges a complaint, the offenders will be booked under section 377 of IPC. Vivek, who is also a doctor said such incidents are a result of perversion. Though rare, such bizarre acts have been reported in other states. While one such incident was reported in 2009 from Kolkata, another was reported from Madhya Pradesh in October 2017. Another such incident was reported from Tamil Nadu in May 2020. In February 2020 and August this year, two incidents of similar nature were reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.