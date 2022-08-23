Home States Odisha

Odisha: Drunk friends inserted tumbler in man’s rectum, doctors remove it after 10 days

The surgeons led by assistant professor Dr Sanjit Kumar Nayak took out the tumbler from the lower part of the intestine of the man of Balipadar under Buguda block after a three-hour long surgery.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A booze party and an inconceivable drunken act almost cost a 45-year-old man from Ganjam district his life as surgeons of MKCG Medical College and Hospital removed a steel tumbler that was stuck in his intestine after being inserted through the rectum.

The surgeons led by assistant professor Dr Sanjit Kumar Nayak took out the tumbler from the lower part of the intestine of the man of Balipadar under Buguda block after a three-hour long surgery on August 19.
Head of Surgery department Prof Charan Panda said the man worked in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujarat. On the night of August 9, he allegedly consumed alcohol with his friends at his workplace. His friends, under the influence of alcohol, inserted the tumbler in his anus.

Rout did not reveal the incident to anybody. His attempts to remove it the following day also failed and he managed to push it further up into his rectum. As the pain became unbearable, he rushed back to his village. Meanwhile, as he could not defecate, his stomach started swelling.

The tumbler seen in the intestine
of the man in the X-ray image |
Express

He was rushed to MKCG where an X-ray of his abdomen was conducted. The scan showed that the tumbler was stuck in Rout’s intestine. The doctors tried to remove the tumbler through Rout’s anus but failed. “As surgery was the only option, I advised my team to remain prepared,” said Prof Panda.

On August 19, a team comprising Prof Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the steel tumbler from Rout’s intestine.r Satyaswarup said initially attempt was made to pull the tumbler out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure.

“But it did not work out. So we had to cut open Rout’s abdomen and extract the tumbler after making an incision in his intestinal wall,” he said, adding Rout is stable and recovery will take some time. The patient’s colon has been sutured and a fistular opening created to enable him to defecate.

Prof Panda said this was a first-of-its-kind incident in the State where the glass was removed from the rectum of a man. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said if Rout lodges a complaint, the offenders will be booked under section 377 of IPC. Vivek, who is also a doctor said such incidents are a result of perversion.
Though rare, such bizarre acts have been reported in other states. While one such incident was reported in 2009 from Kolkata, another was reported from Madhya Pradesh in October 2017. Another such incident was reported from Tamil Nadu in May 2020. In February 2020 and August this year, two incidents of similar nature were reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp