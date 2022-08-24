Odisha: Bandh by lawyers hits life in Pallahara

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Normal life was affected in Pallahara on Tuesday due to the bandh called by the local bar association over the demand of a civil sub-judge court. Several organisations including the bus owners’ association, puja committees and traders’ body supported the bandh called by Pallahara Bar Association. Government offices, banks, shops and business establishments were closed while vehicles remained off the roads. The NH-149, which connects Talcher to Rourkela, was blocked by the agitating lawyers till 1 pm. Pallahara Bar Association president Manoranjan Pal said, “The bandh was successful. People from all walks of life supported the shutdown. We demand a civil sub-judge court at Pallahara. Besides, the administration should stop shifting the local jail elsewhere.”Members of the bar association have been resorting to cease work from August 8 over the two demands.