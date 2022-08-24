Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: 48 free kitchens, yet the marooned have no food

The villages of Nayabali, Ikidpal, Rashalpur, Bishnupur and Raoutra under Bishnupur GP are worst-affected.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Food is prepared to be distributed in flooded villages at Teramanpur in Jagatsinghpur. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Even as the water level in the Subarnarekha river has started receding, hundreds of families marooned in the villages under Bishnupur gram panchayat, are in a plight with no relief and food reaching them so far.

“More than 142 families are still surrounded by water for the past three days. Neither the district administration nor any local politician has reached the village to see our suffering,” said a local of Nayabali village, Markada Dalei. Paddy, rice and flattened rice that Dalei had bought earlier are all damaged in the floods as he was unable to shift to a safer location.

Minati Sethy near her house
damaged by floods in
Uluda  | Express

The villages of Nayabali, Ikidpal, Rashalpur, Bishnupur and Raoutra under Bishnupur GP are the worst affected. “We came to Baliapal by boat and brought drinking water along with us. The pipeline water supply by the RWSS is unable to reach the residents as power supply was disconnected before flood water entered the GP,” said locals Sanjay Kar and Narayan Jena.

Another flood victim Minati Sethy claimed that no relief material has reached her yet. “I have been surviving on watered rice for a couple of days but now am unable to cook as dry woods are submerged in water. There is no LPG facility available near my house too,” she said.

Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde informed that though the water level in Subarnarekha river has started receding and as many as 15,451 people are in 60 shelters of Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks, around 29 GPs are still marooned since Tuesday.

“Around 48 free kitchens are providing dry and cooked food to the affected. The cluster-level officers have been deployed to take stock of the situation. Revenue, horticulture and block departments have already begun assessing the damage and it is expected to be complete within the next two days. A review meeting regarding the flood will be conducted on Wednesday,” informed Shinde.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Subarnarekha river Bishnupur relief
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp