Odisha: Heavy rain alert till August 25

Heavy rainfall (between 7 to 11 cm) may also occur in parts of 10 other districts including Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Khurda in this period.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:08 AM

A low pressure area is expected to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the grim flood situation in the State, the IMD Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall till August 25 that could raise the water level of major rivers again. Met officials also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.  The officials said a cyclonic circulation is lying over Northeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood. A monsoon trough is passing through Jaisalmer towards and from east-southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Very heavy rainfall (around 7 to 20 cm) may occur in parts of flood-hit Balasore as well as in certain areas of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Keonjhar till Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall (between 7 to 11 cm) may also occur in parts of 10 other districts including Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Khurda in this period.  Similarly, 7 to 20 cm of rain may occur in parts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh in the next 24 hours till Thursday morning.

